Top 9 quirky rom-coms from Bollywood for a perfect date night
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
In the lively romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a boy from a tiny town falls in love with a strong-willed girl and sets out on a mission to win her heart.
In the endearing romantic comedy Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), three friends travel to Spain and learn the real meaning of life, friendship, and love.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic comedy about two people who become involved in a web of love. It is full of clever repartee and lighthearted romance. You can stream it soon on OTT.
A lighthearted romantic comedy that examines the humorous dynamics of love and deception is called Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
I Hate Luv Stories is a humorous look at romantic comedies that chronicles the story of an assistant director with a sarcastic bent who falls in love with a desperate romantic film producer.
The charming romantic comedy Khoobsurat tells the story of an eccentric physiotherapist who upends the royal family's well-ordered existence.
In the endearing romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, two best friends negotiate the intricacies of friendship, love, and identity before realizing their genuine affections for one another.
Hasee Toh Phasee is a quirky romantic comedy full of heart, humor, and unexpected turns that centers on the odd love story between a free-spirited scientist and a stiff businessman.
A romantic comedy about growing up, Dil Chahta Hai chronicles the exploits and mishaps of three best friends as they traverse friendship, love, and life's ups and downs.
