Top 9 relaxing films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to watch if you can't sleep
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Based on a true event, "Into the Wild" tells the tale of a young guy who leaves up everything in search of enlightenment and adventure.
"Baraka" is an incredibly beautiful non-narrative documentary that transports viewers on an amazing global tour, examining many cultures and environments.
"Eat Pray Love": This film, which is based on the best-selling memoir, follows a woman on her quest for satisfaction and happiness as she visits Italy, India, and Bali.
"The Grand Budapest Hotel" is a surreal and aesthetically spectacular comedy-drama helmed by Wes Anderson, situated in an opulent European hotel situated in the interwar period.
"Amélie" is a delightful romantic comedy set in France that centers on the irrational exploits of a young Amélie.
"Lost in Translation" is a moving drama about two strangers who meet on the busy streets of Tokyo and grow close while dealing with their own personal issues.
Woody Allen's whimsical romantic comedy "Midnight in Paris" follows a writer who finds himself transported back in time to Paris in the 1920s on a nightly basis.
"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" is an incredibly beautiful adventure comedy-drama about a daydreamer who travels the world in search of a lost snapshot.
"Before Sunrise" is a love drama that centers on the meeting of two strangers on a train and their overnight exploration of Vienna.
