Top 9 romantic films on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT to make you feel loved
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
In the Hindi comedy-drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha, an unsuited couple enters a national competition in an attempt to keep their marriage intact.
A young African-American guy who fights with his identity and sexuality is the subject of the coming-of-age film Moonlight.
October: A Hindi drama about a trainee in hotel management who becomes attached to a coworker who is unconscious.
Two adolescents with cancer fall in love in the heartwarming romance The Fault in Our Stars.
A wealthy heiress and a penniless artist meet and fall in love on board the Titanic, a legendary epic romance.
La La Land: A romantic musical about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles who follow their passions and one another.
The Fault in Our Stars is remade in Hindi as Dil Bechara,. a moving tale of love between two young people with terminal illnesses.
Humko In the 2006 Hindi comedy-drama Deewana Kar Gaye, two strangers who are engaged to other people fall in love. featuring Katrina and Akshay Kumar
Once Again: A Hindi drama about two lonely actors and a widowed restaurateur who fall in love over the phone.
