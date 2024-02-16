Top 9 romantic films on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT to make you feel loved

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024

In the Hindi comedy-drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha, an unsuited couple enters a national competition in an attempt to keep their marriage intact.

A young African-American guy who fights with his identity and sexuality is the subject of the coming-of-age film Moonlight.

October: A Hindi drama about a trainee in hotel management who becomes attached to a coworker who is unconscious.

Two adolescents with cancer fall in love in the heartwarming romance The Fault in Our Stars.

A wealthy heiress and a penniless artist meet and fall in love on board the Titanic, a legendary epic romance.

La La Land: A romantic musical about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles who follow their passions and one another.

The Fault in Our Stars is remade in Hindi as Dil Bechara,. a moving tale of love between two young people with terminal illnesses.

Humko In the 2006 Hindi comedy-drama Deewana Kar Gaye, two strangers who are engaged to other people fall in love. featuring Katrina and Akshay Kumar

Once Again: A Hindi drama about two lonely actors and a widowed restaurateur who fall in love over the phone.

