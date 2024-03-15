Top 9 romantic films on YouTube for your lazy weekends
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
"The Accidental Husband" - A humorous turn of events occurs when a radio talk show host gets sucked into giving herself romantic advice.
"The Back-Up Plan" - When a lady meets Mr. Right out of the blue, her decision to become a mother on her own becomes more difficult.
"What Women Want" - A man develops the capacity to understand women's thinking, which results in poignant and amusing relationship insights.
"Penelope" is a contemporary fairy tale about a woman who wants acceptance and true love but has a pig's snout.
"The Wedding Singer" is a lovely romantic comedy about a waitress and a wedding singer who fall in love amid nostalgia for the 1980s.
"Every Day" - A teenage girl falls in love with a spirit who takes up a different body every day, leading to a remarkable romance.
"The Time Traveler's Wife" - A moving tale of love between a husband and wife who suffers from a hereditary disease that allows him to travel through time.
"Overboard" is a romantic comedy in which a carpenter convinces a spoilt heiress that she is his wife after she suffers from amnesia.
"A Walk to Remember" - Two adolescents from different worlds experience a poignant story of love and grief that forever alters their lives.
