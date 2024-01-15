Top 9 romantic Korean dramas for couples on Netflix, HULU and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Call it Love- It's a tragic melodrama about love, forgiveness, and empathy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty-Five Twenty-One- This touching tale of growing up in South Korea during the financial crisis will transport you back to the late 1990s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower of Evil- Prepare yourself for a thrilling journey via this powerful psychological drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiss Sixth Sense- An irresistible force brings the main characters together, and they set out on a romantic and reflective journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uncontrollably fond- Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with this heart-wrenching drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big Mouth- It's a legal drama with romance, a daring thriller, and dark humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While You were sleeping- A unique love story blossoms through various interactions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants of the Sun- In this classic K-drama, Song Joong KI and Song Hye Kyo, the notorious Song-Song couple take center stage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What’s wrong with secretary Kim- Get ready for some steamy office romance with this funny comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ahead of Fighter, watch these Top 9 aviation films on OTT for perfect adrenaline rush

 

 Find Out More