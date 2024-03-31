Top 9 romantic Korean dramas for free on YouTube
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
A wealthy but feisty girl who enrolls in a prominent school is the subject of the beloved romance play Boys Over Flowers.
Descendants of the Sun is the love story of a doctor and a special forces captain who meet in a nation devastated by war.
A famous actress who becomes involved in the life of an alien who has been on Earth for generations is the subject of the fantasy romance My Love from the Star.
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God): A paranormal love story about a goblin on a spiritual journey and a mortal woman with ghost-seeing abilities.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: A touching story about a female weightlifter who follows her ambitions and falls in love with a swimming athlete.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is a funny romantic comedy about a woman who has superhuman strength from birth and ends up working as a CEO's bodyguard, which sparks a romantic relationship.
A prosecutor works to avert the disasters a lady who sees the future in her dreams predicts, in the fantasy romance While You Were Sleeping.
Healer: A gripping tale of romance as a courageous reporter and a night courier with extraordinary abilities unearth sinister mysteries from the past.
A novel romance between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caregiver with a tragic past is called It's Okay to Not Be Okay.
