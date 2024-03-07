Top 9 romantic web series on Netflix you should watch once
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Bridgerton: A scandalous, mysterious, and incredibly hot romance set in the Regency era.

Feel Good: A moving examination of self-discovery, addiction, and love.

Teenage royalty juggling societal expectations, duty, and love in the context of "Young Royals."

Mismatched: A sweet romance with endearing people that takes place on an Indian college campus.

Summertime: An Italian beach village serves as the scene for passionate love stories.

Place Your Head on My Shoulder: A charming and carefree romance develops between two college students.

Jane the Virgin is a quirky love story with touching moments interwoven with telenovela drama.

Lovesick is a humorous trip through romantic relationships from the past and today.

Little Things: A close-up look at contemporary partnerships that navigate the highs and lows of life.

