Top 9 scariest horror movie franchises that'll give you sleepless nights

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

The Conjuring Franchise is a horror series known for blending terror with emotional depth which set a new standard in the genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scream Franchise is renowned for its meta-humor, slasher thrills, and iconic villain, Ghostface, with six films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saw Franchise explores human depravity through crime thriller storytelling and elaborate traps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paranormal Activity revolutionized found footage horror, tapping into primal fears of the unknown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the few Hindi horror movie franchises that blends comedy and horror elements together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Evil Dead blends horror and comedy, known for pushing genre boundaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friday The 13th Franchise is an iconic slasher series with Jason Voorhees, known for consistently delivering thrills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Halloween Franchise redefined the slasher subgenre, with enduring cultural impact across generations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Nightmare On Elm Street introduced Freddy Krueger dominating the 1980s with brutal dream sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highly unsettling movies and web series to watch on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More