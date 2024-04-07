Top 9 scariest horror movie franchises that'll give you sleepless nights
Apr 07, 2024
The Conjuring Franchise is a horror series known for blending terror with emotional depth which set a new standard in the genre.
Scream Franchise is renowned for its meta-humor, slasher thrills, and iconic villain, Ghostface, with six films.
Saw Franchise explores human depravity through crime thriller storytelling and elaborate traps.
Paranormal Activity revolutionized found footage horror, tapping into primal fears of the unknown.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the few Hindi horror movie franchises that blends comedy and horror elements together.
The Evil Dead blends horror and comedy, known for pushing genre boundaries.
Friday The 13th Franchise is an iconic slasher series with Jason Voorhees, known for consistently delivering thrills.
Halloween Franchise redefined the slasher subgenre, with enduring cultural impact across generations.
A Nightmare On Elm Street introduced Freddy Krueger dominating the 1980s with brutal dream sequences.
