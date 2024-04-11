Top 9 Sci-Fi films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

The science fiction comedy-drama Poor Things chronicles the adventures that follow a woman's unusual resurrection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The legendary monster Godzilla is causing destruction while humanity fights to survive in the face of overwhelming threats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, humans are driven to madness and suicide by invisible forces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Pacific Rim, enormous robots fight terrifying extraterrestrial beings to prevent the destruction of humanity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The thrilling adventure Jurassic Park explores the repercussions of playing god and the resurrection of dinosaurs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dune is an epic space saga about political intrigue, supernatural abilities, and galactic conflict on a desert world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The explicitly spectacular follow-up Blade Runner 2049 explores the nuances of artificial intelligence and individuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedy, action, and endearing family drama are all blended together in one multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A space expedition delving into the secrets of space, time, and human survival is called Interstellar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 fantasy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make you feel alive

 

 Find Out More