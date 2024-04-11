Top 9 Sci-Fi films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
The science fiction comedy-drama Poor Things chronicles the adventures that follow a woman's unusual resurrection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The legendary monster Godzilla is causing destruction while humanity fights to survive in the face of overwhelming threats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, humans are driven to madness and suicide by invisible forces.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Pacific Rim, enormous robots fight terrifying extraterrestrial beings to prevent the destruction of humanity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The thrilling adventure Jurassic Park explores the repercussions of playing god and the resurrection of dinosaurs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dune is an epic space saga about political intrigue, supernatural abilities, and galactic conflict on a desert world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The explicitly spectacular follow-up Blade Runner 2049 explores the nuances of artificial intelligence and individuality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy, action, and endearing family drama are all blended together in one multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A space expedition delving into the secrets of space, time, and human survival is called Interstellar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 fantasy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make you feel alive
Find Out More