Top 9 sci-fi movie adaptations on OTT that are a must-watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Dune is an adaptation of the classic 1965 science fiction novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. On Netflix.

War of the Worlds draws inspiration from H.G. Wells' 1898 science fiction novel of the same name. On Jio Cinema.

The Martian is a thrilling adaptation of the 2011 Andy Weir novel about an astronaut stranded on Mars. On Disney+ Hotstar.

The action sci-fi movie, Minority Report is based on Philip K. Dick's 1956 novella, The Minority Report. On Jio Cinema.

Arrival is a thought-provoking film based on the novella Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang. On Prime Video.

Blade Runner is a neo-noir science fiction film loosely based on Philip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. On YouTube.

Edge of Tomorrow takes inspiration from the Japanese light novel series All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. On Prime Video.

John Carter takes its story from Edgar Rice Burroughs' adventure series with the title Barsoom Series. On Disney+ Hostar.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is based on the comedic science fiction series of the same name by Douglas Adams. On Disney+ Hotstar.

