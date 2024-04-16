Top 9 short crime thrillers on OTT that'll leave you shocked

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

Ghoul (2018) - This miniseries follows a military interrogator who unearths a horrifying secret about a potential terrorist, fusing themes of crime and horror.

The 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0 - Anurag Kashyap, the director, based this psychological thriller in part on the life of infamous serial killer Raman Raghav. It depicts violence and insanity in a startling way.

Raat Akeli Hai (2020): A murder mystery that takes place in rural India, this film, which was directed by Honey Trehan, reveals startling information about a broken family and a convoluted network of lies.

Bombay Talkies (2013) is an additional anthology film that features a Karan Johar-directed part called Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh that delves into themes of homosexuality and cultural conventions in a startling way.

The 2019 anthology Kanpuriye has a scene called "Matkiphod" that depicts a startling turn of events involving a crime of passion in the little town of Kanpur.

Taish (2020) - The startling results of a long-running grudge are highlighted in this Bejoy Nambiar-directed revenge thriller, which takes place over the course of one night.

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021): This anthology film also features a section called "Geeli Pucchi," which is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and deftly addresses themes of caste, desire, and retribution.

Lust Stories (2018) - Anurag Kashyap's piece "The Teacher" from this anthology film tells a startling story of forbidden desire and its consequences.

The plot of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020), directed by Anurag Kashyap, centers around a bank employee who finds a seemingly endless supply of money in her kitchen sink.

