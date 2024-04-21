Top 9 short Hindi films on OTT you can complete in less than an hour
Nishant
| Apr 21, 2024
Ouch is a 15-minute dark comedy movie on YouTube starring Manoj Bajpayee revolving around infidelity and its consequences.
Season’s Greetings on ZEE5 is a 45-minute film around Romita's decision to introduce her boyfriend to her mother, Suchitra and her reaction.
Tenth Race on YouTube is a 15-minute thriller featuring Pankaj Tripathi, showcasing four men plotting the perfect crime.
Period. End of Sentence on Netflix is a 26-minute Oscar-winning documentary revolving around young women in a village making sanitary napkins.
Kriti on YouTube is a 19-minute film starring Manoj Bajpayee and Radhika Apte focusing on a conversation between a man and his psychiatrist.
Kheer on YouTube is a feel-good 6-minute short movie starring Anupam Kher exploring old-age relationships.
Interior Cafe Night starring Naseerudin Shah on YouTube is a 13-minute short film following an encounter of former lovers in a cafe.
Devi, another 13-minute short on YouTube is about a group of women discussing their life experiences.
Mama’s Boys is a 15-minute movie with a comical take on Pandavas, Kunti, and Draupadi but set in the 21st century.
