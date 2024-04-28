Top 9 short Korean dramas to watch in one day on Netflix and other OTT
Love Class is a college romance where a boy must choose between his crush and his project partner. On Viki.
D.P. takes a hard-hitting look at the realities of the South Korean military. On Netflix.
The Hymn of Death is a tragic love story between a soprano and a playwright during Japanese occupation. On Netflix.
The School Nurse Files is a fantasy rom-com with a school nurse fighting spirit monsters. On Netflix.
Best friends grapple with new feelings after a one-night stand in You Drive Me Crazy on Viki.
Doona! is a drama about a former K-pop idol who gets a second chance at love. On Netflix.
Black Knight is a dystopian action K-drama set in a polluted future. On Netflix.
Bloodhounds explores the dangerous world of money lending, following the story of two boxers. On Netflix.
Hellbound is a fantasy drama series about supernatural beings condemning people to hell. On Netflix.
