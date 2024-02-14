Top 9 shows with highest nostalgic value on Hotstar, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

The biggest epic, Mahabharata is now available to see online as well.

Ramayana was a great show which went on for a long time.

Office Office was a satirical show with quirky dialogues.

Back in those days, everybody watched Shriman Sharimati.

Who doesn't remember Vikram Betal ! It was a classic watch.

Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, a family drama with tons of laughters.

Every kid must be missing Karishma Ka Karishma, a show where a robot girl was the main character.

Khichdi was the most loved and famous shows which is still being produced, but now in film parts.

Every child in old days wished that they had an angel just like Sonpari.

