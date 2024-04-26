Top 9 socially relevant Bollywood films to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma | Apr 26, 2024

NH10 on Jiocinema is about violence against women.

Guzaarish is a heart touching love story, watch on Prime Video.

No One Killed Jessica is a true life story that you can watch on Netflix.

Article 15 on Netflix is about caste based discrimination.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is about teaching everyone that nonconsensual intimacy is not cool. Available on Prime Video.

Darlings star Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma film is about women empowerment. Watch on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt film Dear Zindagi teaches about emotional struggles. Stream on Netflix.

Pink available to watch on Prime Video is about women's rights.

Bulbbul stars Triptti Dimri and is a horror film. Stream on Netflix.

