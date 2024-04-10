Top 9 soft-horror movies on OTT that even kids can watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Monster House is a lighthearted animated movie where kids discover their neighbor's house is a living monster that eats people. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Coraline is an animated movie where a girl finds a secret door to another world that seems perfect at first but turns out to be creepy. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa follows a horror comedy movie couple that inherits a mansion rumored to be haunted by a ghost. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paranorman revolves around a boy who can see ghosts and helps save his town from a zombie uprising. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ernest Scared Stupid, a goofy exterminator accidentally releases a troll and must team up with a teenage boy to stop it. On Apple TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree, set in a small town is plagued by a mysterious stree that attacks men at night during festivals. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Addams Family is a quirky, funny movie with a darkly comedic vibe following Addams Family on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tremors, a giant underground worms terrorize a small desert town. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beetlejuice follows a deceased couple who becomes ghosts haunting their old house. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 underrated survival movies on Prime Video that will give you goosebumps
Find Out More