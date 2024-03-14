Top 9 South films filled with action on YouTube that you can watch for free

Vridhi Soodhan

Mar 14, 2024

Yevadu is a compelling thriller that combines themes of identity and retribution.

World Famous Lover is an anthology film that explores different aspects of love via a range of partnerships.

Race Gurram is a fast-paced action comedy that emphasizes sibling rivalry and redemption.

Techno-thriller Irumbu Thirai explores cybercrime and its effects on society.

Jilla: Commercial action show featuring the relationship between two strong men.

The intricacies of a cross-cultural romance are explored in the romantic drama Fidaa.

Dear Comrade - A romantic tale entwined with personal challenges and political engagement.

A vigilante priest on a mission to eradicate evil is the star of the masala entertainer Duvvada Jagannadham.

Set in the Kolar gold mines, KGF is a grim story of politics, power, and retaliation.

