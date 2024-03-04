Top 9 South Indian historical dramas to watch on Netflix, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Kamal Haasan's drama, Hey Ram delves into communalism and Gandhi's assassination during India's partition. On JioCinema.
Gautamiputra Satakarni is an epic Telugu portrayal of the conquests of the Satavahana ruler Satakarni. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Ponniyan Selvan follows the life of Chola prince Arulmozhivarman during the 10th century. On Prime Video.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a Telugu action film inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. On Prime Video.
Rudramadevi narrates the story of Rudrama Devi, a prominent ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty. On Zee5.
Veeram is a Tamil film loosely based on the legendary warrior Chandu Chekavar. On Prime Video.
Kerala Varma Pazhassiraja is a Malayalam biographical war film about the rebellion led by Pazhassi Raja. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kochadaiyaan is a Tamil motion capture film featuring Rajinikanth in a dual role, with an epic battle between good and evil. On JioCinema.
Marakkar is another Priyadarshan's Malayalam film that showcases the maritime exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV. On Prime Video.
