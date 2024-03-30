Top 9 South Indian movies to watch for free on MX Player
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 30, 2024
Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir crime thriller about the clash between Vikram, a police officer, and Vedha, a gangster.
Dear Comrade is a romantic drama following Bobby and Lilly, two passionate individuals navigating their relationship amidst student politics.
Mahanati is a biographical drama chronicling the life of legendary actress Savitri, from her rise to stardom to her downfall.
Premam is a coming-of-age romantic drama tracing George's experiences with love, heartbreak, and finding true love.
VIP 2 follows Raghuvaran's journey as he clashes with businesswoman Vasundhara while navigating his career.
Jaanu is a poignant romantic drama depicting the reunion of high school sweethearts as they reflect on their past and present choices.
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is based on true events, focusing on Theeran, a brave police officer, investigating a series of violent crimes.
Soodhu Kavvum, a dark comedy following a group of amateur kidnappers led by Das, embroiled in humorous yet perilous situations.
Maari 2 is an action-comedy sequel continuing the adventures of gangster Maari facing challenges.
