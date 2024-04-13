Top 9 South Indian revenge thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT

Apr 13, 2024

Here are some of the best movies of the Revenge thriller genre on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran is a social drama about a tribal man who seeks revenge against a landlord who has oppressed his people for generations. On Prime Video.

Anniyan is a superhero film about a man with multiple personalities who takes on the mantle of a vigilante to fight crime and corruption. On Zee5.

Yennai Arindhaal follows a disgraced ex-military officer who seeks revenge against the corrupt politician who framed him. On Hotstar.

Thani Oruvan is a vigilante action film about an ordinary man who takes on the corrupt corporate world to save his village. On MX Player.

Vikram is a neo-noir action thriller about a hard-boiled cop who goes on a relentless pursuit of a gang of masked assassins. On Hotstar.

Eega is a fantasy action film about a man who reincarnates as a fly to seek revenge on the powerful businessman who killed him. On Netflix.

Yevadu, an action thriller about a man with amnesia who seeks to uncover his past and exact revenge on those who wronged him. On Hotstar.

Rangasthalam is a social drama set in the 1980s about a deaf villager who takes on a corrupt land baron to protect his village. On Prime Video.

