Top 9 South Indian revenge thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT
| Apr 13, 2024
Here are some of the best movies of the Revenge thriller genre on OTT
Asuran is a social drama about a tribal man who seeks revenge against a landlord who has oppressed his people for generations. On Prime Video.
Anniyan is a superhero film about a man with multiple personalities who takes on the mantle of a vigilante to fight crime and corruption. On Zee5.
Yennai Arindhaal follows a disgraced ex-military officer who seeks revenge against the corrupt politician who framed him. On Hotstar.
Thani Oruvan is a vigilante action film about an ordinary man who takes on the corrupt corporate world to save his village. On MX Player.
Vikram is a neo-noir action thriller about a hard-boiled cop who goes on a relentless pursuit of a gang of masked assassins. On Hotstar.
Eega is a fantasy action film about a man who reincarnates as a fly to seek revenge on the powerful businessman who killed him. On Netflix.
Yevadu, an action thriller about a man with amnesia who seeks to uncover his past and exact revenge on those who wronged him. On Hotstar.
Rangasthalam is a social drama set in the 1980s about a deaf villager who takes on a corrupt land baron to protect his village. On Prime Video.
