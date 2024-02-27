Top 9 South Indian romantic films to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
"Arjun Reddy": A daring and passionate tale of love that chronicles the turbulent connection between a bright but self-destructive medical student and a fellow student.
The touching romantic comedy "Oh My Kadavule" tells the story of a young man who, after his marriage fails, is given another chance at love with his childhood buddy.
"Geetha Govindam": A lighthearted romantic comedy with an unconventional tale of love between a conventional young lady and a careless man.
"OK Kanmani" is a modern romance situated in Chennai that delves into the nuances of a young couple's relationship, characterised by divergent views on love and marriage.
The coming-of-age romance drama "Premam" follows the protagonist as he moves through many stages of love and heartbreaks at different points in his life.
"Mahanati" is a love drama biographical film that highlights the personal and professional ties of the well-known South Indian actress Savitri.
"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is a romantic action-comedy that centers on a guy who, in the middle of corporate rivalry and family strife, realizes who he really is and finds love.
The romantic comedy-drama "Rang De" depicts the highs and lows of a couple with dissimilar personalities and upbringings.
"96" is a moving Tamil romantic film about two high school sweethearts who reunite after 22 years, rekindling unresolved feelings and memories of their previous romance.
