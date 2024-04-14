Top 9 South Indian web series that are available in Hindi dub
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Iru Dhuruvam, a woman's recurring dream of a locked room unlocks a dark family secret. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Locked/Ayali is a police officer hunt of a killer with a connection to her past. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mathagam, a trekking trip turns into a nightmare in a village with a supernatural curse. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Jengaburu Curse is about a couple that inherits a haunted mansion with a malevolent spirit. On Sony Liv
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
November Story, a rookie cop investigates a missing woman's case, leading to political corruption. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vadhandhi, a woman fights to clear her name and expose a conspiracy after getting framed for a conspiracy. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen is a historical web series that is based on the Anita Sivakumaran's novel with the same title. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vilangu follows college students who stumble into a murder mystery in their rural village. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suzhal: The Vortex is about a police officer hunts a killer in a town with a dark secret. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 times Nita Ambani and family impressed with casual dressing
Find Out More