Top 9 South Indian web series that are available in Hindi dub

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Iru Dhuruvam, a woman's recurring dream of a locked room unlocks a dark family secret. On Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Locked/Ayali is a police officer hunt of a killer with a connection to her past. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mathagam, a trekking trip turns into a nightmare in a village with a supernatural curse. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Jengaburu Curse is about a couple that inherits a haunted mansion with a malevolent spirit. On Sony Liv

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

November Story, a rookie cop investigates a missing woman's case, leading to political corruption. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vadhandhi, a woman fights to clear her name and expose a conspiracy after getting framed for a conspiracy. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen is a historical web series that is based on the Anita Sivakumaran's novel with the same title. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vilangu follows college students who stumble into a murder mystery in their rural village. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suzhal: The Vortex is about a police officer hunts a killer in a town with a dark secret. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Nita Ambani and family impressed with casual dressing

 

 Find Out More