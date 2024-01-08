Top 9 spectacular period dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
The eight siblings in the Bridgerton family, four boys and four girls are followed as they search for their true loves in this early 19th-century drama.
This limited series, Queen's Gambit, consists of seven parts that tell the narrative of Beth Harmon, an orphan who became a chess prodigy.
Downton Abbey centers on the life of the aristocratic Crawley family and is set between 1912 and 1926 on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey.
Reign is a historical drama television series that takes place in the late sixteenth century and centers on Mary, Queen of Scots, and her ascent to prominence in the French court.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a historical comedy drama about a housewife named Miriam, also known as Midge, who chooses to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.
The story of Ragnar's family and his group of Viking brothers as he ascends to become King of the Viking tribes is told in the tale of Vikings.
Doctor Thorne show centers on Doctor Thomas Thorne and his younger brother Henry, who are abandoned by their father and forced to fend for themselves.
The central theme of The Tudors is King Henry VIII's wish to end his union with Queen Catherine of Aragon in order to wed Anne Boleyn and establish his dynasty.
Versailles is undoubtedly a must-see in this genre.
