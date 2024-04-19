Top 9 spooky shows and movies to watch this weekend on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 19, 2024
Tumbbad is a visually breathtaking horror movie about a youngster who sets out to find a mythical treasure that is kept safe by a malevolent spirit in a small village.
A young bride's encounters with otherworldly beings and societal injustices are the subject of the supernatural drama Bulbbul, which is set in colonial Bengal.
In the horrific horror movie Pari, a guy meets an enigmatic woman who has dark secrets, which has horrifying results.
Inspired by an urban legend, Stree is a horror-comedy movie about a ghostly woman terrorizing a small village around the holidays.
1920 is a period horror movie that takes place in the early 1900s and centers on a couple that encounters ghosts in a haunted house.
Horror-comedy PariWar follows a dysfunctional family as they navigate internal strife and paranormal activity.
In the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, two ghost hunters confront actual otherworldly threats while dispelling paranormal legends.
Darr @ The Mall is a horror movie that takes place in an abandoned mall and features lethal traps and evil spirits facing a security guard and others.
Ghoul: A military commander discovers dark secrets at a secluded detention facility in this dystopian horror series.
