Top 9 spooky shows and movies to watch this weekend on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Tumbbad is a visually breathtaking horror movie about a youngster who sets out to find a mythical treasure that is kept safe by a malevolent spirit in a small village.

A young bride's encounters with otherworldly beings and societal injustices are the subject of the supernatural drama Bulbbul, which is set in colonial Bengal.

In the horrific horror movie Pari, a guy meets an enigmatic woman who has dark secrets, which has horrifying results.

Inspired by an urban legend, Stree is a horror-comedy movie about a ghostly woman terrorizing a small village around the holidays.

1920 is a period horror movie that takes place in the early 1900s and centers on a couple that encounters ghosts in a haunted house.

Horror-comedy PariWar follows a dysfunctional family as they navigate internal strife and paranormal activity.

In the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, two ghost hunters confront actual otherworldly threats while dispelling paranormal legends.

Darr @ The Mall is a horror movie that takes place in an abandoned mall and features lethal traps and evil spirits facing a security guard and others.

Ghoul: A military commander discovers dark secrets at a secluded detention facility in this dystopian horror series.

