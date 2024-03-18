Top 9 Stockholm syndrome movies that you should watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Highway follows Veera who gets abducted by Mahabir and forms an unexpected bond with her captor. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beauty and the Beast follows Belle as she develops feelings for the Beast, her captor, in this live-action adaptation. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Perfect World portrays a poignant tale of an escaped convict forming a fatherly bond with a kidnapped boy. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kidnap revolves around Sonia who gets kidnapped by Kabir and ends up falling for him and does not escape when given a chance. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez star in Out of Sight where a romantic encounter complicates a bank robber's heist plans. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Evey, initially held captive by V, joins his mission against the totalitarian government in V for Vendetta. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hero follows a woman who gets kidnapped by a gangster in Mumbai but ends up falling in love with him and marrying him. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laura Biel falls for her mafia captor in 365 Days exploring the darker side of Stockholm Syndrome. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Transporter follows Frank Martin who rescues a kidnapped girl, leading to self-reflection and moral questioning. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 longest-running web series that you can watch over the week
Find Out More