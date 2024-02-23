Top 9 superhit Hindi films to revisit this weekend on Netflix and other OTT platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna star in Farhan Akhtar's coming-of-age drama Dil Chahta Hai, which is renowned for its portrayal of friendship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is another film that stars Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan and tells the story of three friends traveling around Spain by car.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Vikas Bahl-directed picture Queen, Kangana Ranaut plays a young lady who, when her marriage ends, sets out on her honeymoon by herself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gully Boy: Under the direction of Zoya Akhtar, this musical drama narrates the journey of Ranveer Singh, who plays an aspiring rapper from the streets of Mumbai, to success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in Sriram Raghavan's black comedy thriller Andhadhun, which finds him entangled in a murder investigation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu, helmed by Suresh Triveni, Vidya Balan plays a middle-class housewife who unintentionally becomes a radio hostess.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Article 15: Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, this film, directed by Anubhav Sinha and based on true events, examines caste-based discrimination in rural India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udta Punjab is a crime drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, it portrays the drug misuse issue in the Indian state of Punjab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Sharma's comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj, centers around a middle-aged couple who unexpectedly become pregnant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty secrets for enviable hair
Find Out More