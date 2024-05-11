Top 9 suspenseful Hindi thrillers streaming on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2024
Paatal Lok is a gritty crime thriller on Prime Video exploring societal issues through the eyes of a police officer investigating a high-profile case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoul follows a mysterious prisoner with supernatural abilities challenges the beliefs of a jailer tasked with her interrogation. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan is Netflix's suspense thriller, featuring Kareena Kapoor's debut, centers around a single mother embroiled in peril.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya, on Disney+ Hotstar stars Sushmita Sen, portraying a woman navigating the criminal underworld seeking vengeance for her husband's murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz is a crime drama that explores the rise of gangsters in 1990s Bombay. On ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops is a Hotstar series following an intelligence officer uncovering a conspiracy threatening national security.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl on the Train, a suspenseful psychological thriller on Netflix revolves around a woman entangled in a missing person investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khufiya is a Netflix spy thriller delves into political intrigue within India's intelligence agency, featuring stellar performances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men, a Netflix series depicting the heroic efforts amidst the Bhopal gas tragedy, showcasing resilience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aavesham and more: Top 10 Fahadh Faasil movies on OTT that prove he is a fine actor
Find Out More