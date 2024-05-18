Top 9 taboo Bollywood movies that you can watch online
Nishant
Fire explores the taboo subject of homosexuality in India, focusing on the relationship between two women in a conservative household. On Prime Video.
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women portrays a dystopian future where female infanticide has led to a society without women. On YouTube.
Water deals with the plight of widows in India during the 1930s, showcasing the harsh realities and societal neglect they faced. On Netflix.
My Brother… Nikhil tells the story of a gay man diagnosed with HIV, highlighting the stigma associated with homosexuality and AIDS. on YouTube.
Black Friday is based on the 1993 Bombay bombings, presenting a raw and gritty look at the events and their aftermath. On Hotstar.
Parched addresses issues like child marriage, marital rape, and gender-based violence in rural India. On Prime Video.
Lipstick Under My Burkha delves into the secret lives of four women, exploring themes of sexual freedom and female empowerment. On Prime Video.
Aligarh is based on the true story of a gay professor who faced immense discrimination and harassment in a conservative Indian society. On Jio Cinema.
Pink focuses on the issue of consent and the victim-blaming culture in cases of sexual assault. On Hotstar.
