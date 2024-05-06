Top 9 Tamil and Telugu romance thrillers to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
| May 06, 2024
Arjun Reddy is a psychological thriller explores the dark side of love and obsession, the movie was later remade as Kabir Singh. On Hotstar.
Thegidi is the story of a gangster who falls in love with a police officer in this action thriller. On Hotstar.
Rangasthalam is a period thriller exploring village rivalry, love, and duty. On Prime Video.
Naan, a man with memory loss searches for his past amidst a suspenseful romance. On Sun NXT.
HIT follows a missing persons case, the cop finds romance amidst the suspense. On Prime Video.
Dia revolves around a housewife who gets entangled in a dangerous situation with a romantic twist. On Prime Video.
Geetha Govindam is the story of a mischievous student falls for a professor in this romantic comedy thriller. On Hotstar.
Achchamundu! Achamundu! follows a young couple facing danger and deceit in this romantic thriller. On Sun NXT.
Malli Raava, a cop investigates a businessman's disappearance with a dark romantic twist. On Sun NXT.
