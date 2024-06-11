Top 9 Telugu and Tamil period action movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Ponniyin Selvan Series follows the political intrigue and adventures of Arulmozhi Varman during the Chola dynasty. On Prime Video.
Padayappa fights to restore his family's honor after being wronged by a vindictive cousin. On Prime Video.
Kochadaiiyaan tells the story of a warrior seeking revenge and reclaiming his kingdom. On Jio Cinema.
Baahubali Series follows two brothers vie for the throne of Mahishmati, leading to epic battles and family betrayal. On Hotstar.
Kaaviya Thalaivan, set in early 20th century Tamil Nadu, two theater artists navigate rivalry and personal ambition. On Hotstar.
Gautamiputra Satakarni chronicles the life of Satakarni, a Satavahana ruler, who strives to unify Indian kingdoms against invaders. On Hotstar.
Magadheera, a reincarnated warrior sets out to protect his love and fulfill his destiny from centuries past. On Prime Video.
Rudhramadevi is the life story of Rudrama Devi, the queen who ruled the Kakatiya dynasty while disguised as a man. On Zee5.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tells the tale of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led a rebellion against British colonial rule in India. On Prime Video.
