Top 9 Telugu historical movies on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Rajanna is a Period action film depicting the life of freedom fighter Suddala Hanmanthu in the pre-independence era. On Zee5.
Set during World War II, Kanche tells the love story between a soldier and a girl from an affluent family. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Mahanati is a biographical film portraying the rise and fall of South Indian actress Savitri. On MX Player.
Sye is a sports drama loosely based on the 1995 Rugby World Cup, showcasing the rivalry between college rugby teams. On Zee5.
Gautamiputra Satakarni chronicles the story of Gautamiputra Satakarni, a legendary Satavahana dynasty king from the 2nd century CE. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Rudhramadevi depicts the life of Rudrama Devi, a Kakatiya dynasty ruler in the 13th century. On Zee5.
Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham is another classic film focusing on Lord Krishna and Arjuna's roles in the Mahabharata war. On YouTube.
Operation Valentine will be another one of the historical drama movies which will soon release in cinemas.
