Top 9 Telugu rom-coms to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2024

Aay is currently among the top 10 trending movies on Netflix. It is a slice-of-life drama about love influenced by caste.

Geetha Govindam is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a young lecturer falling in love with an independent, level-headed woman.

Oohalu Gusagusalade is available on Disney+Hotstar. The rom-com revolves around an aspiring new anchor who has to balance between love and job.

Ninnila Ninnila is available on Zee5. The Telugu rom-com has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb. It is about a genius chef stuck in between two ladies.

Manmadhudu

Honeymoon Express is on Aha. It is a futuristic romantic comedy revolving around love and separation.

Ante Sundaraniki is available on Netflix to watch. The rom-com is about a man training his ladylove to pretend to be a Brahmin.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun is on Netflix. It has romance, drama, action, and emotions.

Aa Okkati Adakku is on Amazon Prime Video. A priest predicts that Gana will forever remain a bachelor if he doesn't get married 25 days. The hunt for bride begins.

Sammohanam is on Disney+Hotstar. A man who detests celebrities falls in love with an actress in this one.

