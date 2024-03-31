Top 9 therapeutic movies on OTT to relax with this Sunday
Mar 31, 2024
Dear Zindagi breaks the stigma around mental health by showing a young woman's journey to self-discovery through therapy. On Netflix.
Tamasha depicts Borderline Personality Disorder and its impact on relationships, with Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead. On Zee5.
Heroine touches on Bipolar Disorder and its effects on the character's career. On Apple TV.
Barfi! is a heartwarming film about love and acceptance, featuring characters with disabilities. On Netflix.
Black raises awareness about Alzheimer's Disease, despite some shortcomings in portraying the illness. On Netflix.
Chhichhore deals with parental pressure, student stress, and finding success beyond academics. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Dil Chahta Hai is a feel-good movie about 3 friends on a trip learning important life lessons along the way. On Netflix.
Udaan follows the story of a young man who learns to take a stand and find his own voice in his journey. On Netflix.
15 Park Avenue explores Schizophrenia through the story of Meethi. On Prime Video.
