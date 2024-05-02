Top 9 thoroughly entertaining Pakistani TV shows on YouTube for Summer pass time

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Akbari Asghari on Hum TV is about two sisters who are polar opposites. There are just 25 episodes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda stars Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz. They both are very chaotic in this Pakistani drama. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You'll fall in love and not just with Jiya or Arsal but the whole dysfunctional yet loving family. There's also a season 2 of Suno Chanda available.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin is on Har Pal Geo YouTube channel. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set screens on fire with this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin is all set to return with a second season. The makers have already announced the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chupke Chupke is on Hum TV YouTube Channel. It stars Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt. The drama is quite hilarious. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyar Ke Sadqay is on Hum TV YouTube channel. The series stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi. They are such a treat together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aunn Zara is about Aunn and Zara. They hate each other but they are married to each other. Watch this series on A Plus Entertainment. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Ankahi is on ARY Digital. It is not a love story or a tragedy or a revenge drama. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Ankahi is a family drama at heart. You will fall in love with each and every character in the series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackson Heights is on Urdu 1 Youtube channel. The show is about six Pakistanis living in Queens, NYC. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aik Nayee Cinderella is on YouTube too. It is a modern-day re-telling of Cinderella.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Manjummel Boys, Monsters At Work 2 and more upcoming movies and series on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 

 Find Out More