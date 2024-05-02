Top 9 thoroughly entertaining Pakistani TV shows on YouTube for Summer pass time
May 02, 2024
Akbari Asghari on Hum TV is about two sisters who are polar opposites. There are just 25 episodes.
Suno Chanda stars Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz. They both are very chaotic in this Pakistani drama.
You'll fall in love and not just with Jiya or Arsal but the whole dysfunctional yet loving family. There's also a season 2 of Suno Chanda available.
Tere Bin is on Har Pal Geo YouTube channel. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set screens on fire with this one.
Tere Bin is all set to return with a second season. The makers have already announced the same.
Chupke Chupke is on Hum TV YouTube Channel. It stars Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt. The drama is quite hilarious.
Pyar Ke Sadqay is on Hum TV YouTube channel. The series stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi. They are such a treat together.
Aunn Zara is about Aunn and Zara. They hate each other but they are married to each other. Watch this series on A Plus Entertainment.
Kuch Ankahi is on ARY Digital. It is not a love story or a tragedy or a revenge drama.
Kuch Ankahi is a family drama at heart. You will fall in love with each and every character in the series.
Jackson Heights is on Urdu 1 Youtube channel. The show is about six Pakistanis living in Queens, NYC.
Aik Nayee Cinderella is on YouTube too. It is a modern-day re-telling of Cinderella.
