Top 9 thought-provoking South Indian movies to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 30, 2024
Super Deluxe is an anthology film that delves into complex human emotions and societal issues through interconnected stories. On Aha.
Arjun Reddy is a controversial drama that examines love, obsession, and self-destructive behavior in a young surgeon's life. On Hotstar.
Manichitrathazhu is a Malayalam psychological horror film that explores themes of mental health and supernatural beliefs. On Hotstar,
Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller that adapts the Vikram-Betaal folklore into a modern-day narrative. On Prime Video.
Pariyerum Perumal tackles caste discrimination and systemic oppression through the journey of a law student. On Prime Video.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe is a Kannada neo-noir mystery film that unfolds through multiple perspectives, questioning truth and justice. On YouTube.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum revolves around a stolen chain and examines human greed and morality. On Hotstar.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a Malayalam comedy-drama that reflects on revenge and forgiveness. On Prime Video.
Aruvi is a social drama following the journey of a young woman and addresses issues like media manipulation, and gender stereotypes. On Sony Liv.
