Top 9 thought-provoking South Indian movies to stream on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant | Jun 30, 2024

Super Deluxe is an anthology film that delves into complex human emotions and societal issues through interconnected stories. On Aha.

Arjun Reddy is a controversial drama that examines love, obsession, and self-destructive behavior in a young surgeon's life. On Hotstar.

Manichitrathazhu is a Malayalam psychological horror film that explores themes of mental health and supernatural beliefs. On Hotstar,

Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller that adapts the Vikram-Betaal folklore into a modern-day narrative. On Prime Video.

Pariyerum Perumal tackles caste discrimination and systemic oppression through the journey of a law student. On Prime Video.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe is a Kannada neo-noir mystery film that unfolds through multiple perspectives, questioning truth and justice. On YouTube.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum revolves around a stolen chain and examines human greed and morality. On Hotstar.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a Malayalam comedy-drama that reflects on revenge and forgiveness. On Prime Video.

Aruvi is a social drama following the journey of a young woman and addresses issues like media manipulation, and gender stereotypes. On Sony Liv.

