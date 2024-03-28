Top 9 thriller films on Netflix that are 10/10

Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a compelling mystery thriller that follows a computer hacker and a journalist as they investigate a wealthy family's decades-old disappearance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prisoners is a suspenseful and atmospheric thriller about a father's frantic hunt for his daughter, which results in difficult moral choices and startling revelations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Silence of the Lambs is a famous psychological thriller that centers on a young FBI trainee who is trying to find another murderer on the loose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The compelling crime thriller The Departed centers on an undercover police officer breaking into the mafia as a mole inside the force attempts to thwart their schemes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nightcrawler is a terrifying thriller that centers on a freelance cameraman who crosses moral boundaries in order to obtain graphic film of crime scenes for financial gain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seven is a grim and dark criminal thriller about two detectives searching for a serial murderer who operates under the seven deadly sins.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gone Girl is a suspenseful psychological thriller that centers on the unexplained disappearance of a lady and the surrounding suspicions and media frenzy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shutter Island: A surreal thriller situated in an isolated mental health facility, where a U.S. Marshal looks into a patient's disappearance, uncovering startling information.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fractured is a psychological thriller that centers on a guy who is left doubting reality following a weird incident at a hospital, leading him to hunt frantically for his wife and daughter who have vanished.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian movies dubbed in English to watch on Netflix