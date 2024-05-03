Top 9 thriller Hindi films on OTT that will give you goosebumps
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 03, 2024
A high-profile murder case in Nail Polish, a courtroom thriller, reveals layers of deceit, moral uncertainty, and intrigue.
The White Tiger is an engrossing story of ambition and survival in contemporary India, depicting the brutal realities of corruption and class division.
Chhorii: A pregnant lady discovers unsettling secrets in an abandoned town in this spine-tingling horror thriller set in rural India.
Bob Biswas: A frightening thriller about an apparently normal man hiding a sinister secret.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: A suspenseful thriller about two very different people who are fugitives.
Chehre: A compelling mystery in which a young man and a retired lawyer play a game of cat and mouse.
Sherni: A captivating story in which a female forest warden pursues a ferocious tigress while exploring the complexity of conflict between humans and wildlife.
Haseen Dilruba: A gripping story of passion, murder, and love in which secrets are revealed.
Dhamaka: A gripping thriller that plays out in real time as a news anchor gets drawn into a dangerous hostage scenario that puts his morals and integrity to the test.
