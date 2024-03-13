Top 9 time travel and parallel world Korean dramas on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Sisyphus: The Myth is the story of an engineer who discovers time travel, using it to save a woman. On Netflix.
Splash Splash Love follows a girl who travels back in time through a puddle and encounters a king. On Viki.
Manhole is the story of a man who uses a magical manhole to travel back in time to win his love's heart. On Viki.
A Webtoon writer gets transported into the world of a historical fiction comic in Marry Him If You Dare. On Apple TV.
Tunnel is another crime drama of a detective who goes to the future through a tunnel to catch a serial killer still active. On Viki.
Signal is a thriller series involving Detectives from different timelines communicating with a walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. On Prime Video.
The Best Hit is a time travel story that mixes past and present as characters chasing their dreams. On Viki.
My Love From the Star is the story of an alien who falls in love with a famous actress. On Netflix.
W, follows a surgeon and a webtoon character's lives intertwine. On Netflix.
