Top 9 trending web series on Netflix, Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Disney+ Hotstar is home to Aarya Season 3, in which Sushmita Sen's character must overcome fresh obstacles in order to keep her family safe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prime Video offers the action series Indian Police Force, which follows Delhi Police's battle against terrorism.
Currently available on Sony LIV, Maharani 3 follows Rani Bharti as she pursues justice in the murky realm of politics.
Watch Murder Mubarak on Netflix to learn more about the murder mystery at a posh Delhi club and how Pankaj Tripathi reveals the members' secrets.
Marvelous action series Lootere, available on Disney+ Hotstar, tells the story of hostages kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Somalia.
Playing now on Disney+ Hotstar, "Showtime" is a cliche-filled, guilty-pleasure Bollywood power struggle.
The compelling story Poacher, which features Alia Bhatt, uncovers the biggest ivory poaching network in India.
Watch Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix: a legal dramamedy where chaos meets justice in District Court Patparganj.
Season 2 of Sunflower: ZEE5 presents more mystery and dark humor from the eccentric Sunflower society denizens.
