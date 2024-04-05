Top 9 TV serials that are a hit on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Indian reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi pits celebrities against one another in daring challenges and they have to win those stunts in order to move forward.(Voot)
Roadies is a reality television program in which participants go through a series of trials, adventures, and tests to show their mettle and earn the title of Roadie.(Voot)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: A beloved Indian soap opera with a lot of twists and turns and family drama that tells the narrative of Prerna and Anurag’s love. (Hotstar)
Naagin: A supernatural fantasy drama series about snake ladies that can change their shape and fight bad forces.(Voot)
The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedic talk program hosted by Kapil Sharma that includes comedic sketches, celebrity guests, and amusing audience interactions.(SonyLiv)
Comedy Circus is a comedy reality show where actors, comedians, and stand-up comedians delight the judges and audience with skits and comedic acts.(YouTube)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular sitcom that depicts the lives of people living in Gokuldham Society. Popular characters are Jethalal, Popatlal. Bhide etc.(SonyLiv)
Bigg Boss: A well-known reality show in which participants from different backgrounds coexist in a home cut off from the outside world and fight to survive and win the show.(Jio Cinema)
Splitsvilla is a dating reality show in which different participants come together to win tasks as well as find love.(Voot)
