Top 9 TV serials to give you perfect kick of nostalgia on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Rather than being an alien who came to Earth from a far-off planet, Shaktimaan had acquired his abilities by meditation and the five elements of nature.
One of the most frequently cited television shows in Indian history is probably Khichdi. There were a lot of memorable characters in the tale of the quirky Gujarati family, the Parekhs.
Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, another masterpiece from the makers of Khichdi, followed the life of a wealthy Gujarati family who reside in a fancy apartment complex in South Mumbai.
People cherished this series and thought Shrimaan Shrimati was entertaining.
Zabaan Sambhalke, like its British equivalent Mind Your Language, chronicled the mishaps of a Hindi language course for those seeking to learn the language.
It was so much pleasure to see Office Office. Really, it transports us back in time.
Shah Rukh Khan first came to the attention of the public with the 1989 television series Fauji.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and his sidekick Ajit Kumar Banerji's experiences were chronicled in the show, which was based on stories written by Bengali author Sharadindu Bandhopadhyay.
Shah Rukh Khan was a member of the ensemble cast of the television series Circus long before he became one of the most well-known celebrities worldwide.
