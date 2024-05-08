Top 9 TV shows on Netflix in India that are becoming favourites on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
The Railway Men is a historical drama miniseries available on Netflix that tells the story of the railroad workers who rescued people during the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
Netflix has a Korean drama series called The Atypical Family about a family with magical skills that loses them because of contemporary issues.
Richard Gadd's British black comedy-drama thriller miniseries Baby Reindeer is based on his personal experience of being pursued. It is available on Netflix.
Netflix offers the South Korean television series Queen of Tears, which aired on tvN.
Steve Yockey is the creator of the supernatural horror detective comedy-drama series Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix. It is based on characters from DC Comics.
Based on Tom Wolfe's novel, A Man in Full is a drama series on Netflix.
Maamla Legal Hai is a Netflix series that takes place in Patparganj District Court, where oddball staff members strive to maintain the rule of law.
The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comic chat program with celebrity guests and humorous sketches hosted by Kapil Sharma.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi delves into the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.
