Top 9 underrated Bollywood films on Amazon Prime for audience with a quirky taste
| Apr 17, 2024
Runway 34: An exciting story of a pilot's risky landing that makes one wonder about his judgment and the subsequent investigation.
After their grandfather's health scare, two estranged brothers return home to their dysfunctional family in the family drama Kapoor and Sons.
Section 375: A dramatized judicial examination of the moral and legal ambiguities surrounding a rape case.
In the fast-paced action sequel Dhoom 2, an international criminal pulls off incredible heists while the police are after him.
Rock On (Part One) tells the tale of four friends getting back together to revisit their rock band heyday and face their past.
The path of an ambitious actor in the Bollywood industry and the effects of his unexpected success on his personal life are chronicled in Luck by Chance.
October: This moving slice-of-life movie tells the tale of a hotel management intern who takes care of a sick coworker in a tale of love and sorrow.
Sardar Udham Singh: A biographical film about the rebel who killed a British official to exact revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh atrocity.
Shakuntala Devi: The biography of the well-known mathematician dubbed the "human computer" and her intricate interpersonal connections.
