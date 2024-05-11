Top 9 underrated but heartwarming Indian romance movies and web series to watch
Nishant
| May 11, 2024
Lootera , is set in pre-independence India, this passionate love story explores the challenges faced by a young couple from different social classes.
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu features a one-night stand that leads to unexpected consequences and a blossoming romance between two different individuals.
Mismatched on Netflix follows Dimple and Rishi exploring themes of love and self-discovery based onn Sandhya Menon’s novel.
Broken But Beautiful on MX Player revolves around a couple who find solace in each other's company amidst heartbreak.
Little Things depicts the everyday lives and relationship dynamics of Dhruv and Kavya in Mumbai, on Netflix.
Permanent Roommates, a couple navigates through the challenges of living together, testing their love, patience, and compatibility, on Prime Video.
Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on JioCinema, the paths of an actor and a therapist cross unexpectedly, leading to intriguing developments.
Bandish Bandits blends classical Indian music and contemporary storytelling, focusing on Radhe and Tamanna, on Prime Video.
Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala on Zee5 follows a separated couples who meet after 8 years.
