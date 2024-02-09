Top 9 underrated films on Amazon Prime for this weekend’s binge watch experience

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

A Death In The Gunj is as unique as its name and you can watch the film online.

Rough Book is highly recommendable for everyone to watch on Amazon prime.

Barah Anna is a movie beyond one's imagination.

Great performsnces are given in Firaaq by every actor.

Poorna: Courage has no limits is a classic film to watch for inspiration.

Amazon prime is featuring Titli and its a good pick to watch.

Shor Se Shuruaat makes you think differently.

Tumbbad was in buzz when it was released and for all the good reasons.

Swami showcases beautiful roles portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee and Juhi Chawla.

