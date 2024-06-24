Top 9 underrated Indian horror movies on OTT you haven't heard about
Bhoothakaalam, a Malayalam film about a mother and son haunted by supernatural events while dealing with mental illness and grief. On Sony Liv.
Lapachhapi is a Marathi horror story where a pregnant woman discovers dark village secrets and encounters a vengeful spirit. On Zee5.
13B: Fear Has a New Address, a Hindi-Tamil film where a family’s new apartment mirrors their lives in a TV show. On Hotstar.
Kothanodi, an Assamese film based on folktales, intertwining four eerie stories of superstition, magic, and dark human nature. On Sony Liv.
Tumbbad, a Hindi horror fantasy set in the 20th century, following a man’s quest for treasure guarded by a fearsome deity. On Prime Video.
Bramayugam is a Malayalam horror movie following a folklore singer who stumbles upon a mysterious mansion. On Sony Liv.
Aamis, an Assamese romantic horror tale following a disturbing and unconventional love story with a cannibalistic twist. On Sony Liv.
Raat, a horror classic about a family whose daughter is possessed by a spirit after moving into a new house. On Zee5.
Bhooter Bhabishyat is a famous a Bengali horror-comedy featuring ghosts in a mansion with unfinished busines.. On Prime Video.
