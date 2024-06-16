Top 9 underrated Netflix shows to watch today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 16, 2024
Christian Torpe is the creator of the Danish comedy-drama series Rita, in which Mille Dinesen plays Rita Madsen.
The Norwegian fantasy drama series Ragnarok, which was created by Adam Price, offers a contemporary interpretation of Norse mythology.
Mike Flanagan is the creator and director of Midnight Mass, a gothic horror miniseries that examines the paranormal happenings that affect a pious island community.
Lisa McGee is the creator and writer of the teen sitcom Derry Girls, which is set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.
German science fiction thriller series Dark delves into unexplained occurrences that surround the made-up town of Winden, Germany.
The limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor is a horror drama that is based on Todd Grimson's book of the same name from 1997.
Arcane is an adult animated action-adventure series developed by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, set in Riot Games' League of Legends environment.
Mindhunter, which is based in the late 1970s and centers on the establishment of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit, stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv.
Joe Penhall's psychological crime thriller series Sense8 is based on the 1995 true-crime book of the same name.
