Top 9 underrated South Indian films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Epic tale of bravery and revolt against oppression told by Veera Simha Reddy.
Walter Veerayya: A gripping story about a single person's unwavering pursuit of justice and the truth.
Thunivu: A gripping thriller delving into the depths of morality and the human soul.
Varisu: A whirlwind of emotions that portrays society issues and family interactions.
Valimai: A thrilling action thriller with dramatic drama and daring stunts.
Sita Raman: A thrilling story of justice and bravery in a rural setting.
The historical epic Bimbisara tells the story of a famous king's life and reign.
Head Bush: A comedy-drama featuring wacky characters and amusing circumstances.
HIT: The Second Case is a gripping crime thriller that explores the intricate details of the investigation.
