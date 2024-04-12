Top 9 underrated South Indian films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

Epic tale of bravery and revolt against oppression told by Veera Simha Reddy.

Walter Veerayya: A gripping story about a single person's unwavering pursuit of justice and the truth.

Thunivu: A gripping thriller delving into the depths of morality and the human soul.

Varisu: A whirlwind of emotions that portrays society issues and family interactions.

Valimai: A thrilling action thriller with dramatic drama and daring stunts.

Sita Raman: A thrilling story of justice and bravery in a rural setting.

The historical epic Bimbisara tells the story of a famous king's life and reign.

Head Bush: A comedy-drama featuring wacky characters and amusing circumstances.

HIT: The Second Case is a gripping crime thriller that explores the intricate details of the investigation.

