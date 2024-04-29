Top 9 underrated spy thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Kabir Khan directorial Phantom is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Agent Vinod is on Amazon Prime Video. The film showcases their bang on chmeistry.

Akshay Kumar’s Baby is a perfect spy thriller that can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

John Abrahama’s Madras Cafe is a treat for all his fans. Stream on Netflix.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

16 December on Amazon Prime Video will leave you hooked with its plot.

D Day will keep you glued to the screen. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar can be watched on Netflix.

Tabu and Ali Fazal’s Khufiya is streaming on Netflix.

