Top 9 underrated spy thrillers to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna lead this Indo-Pakistani War-era spy thriller Mission Majnu.
Allied is a World War II spy thriller where a husband must prove his wife's innocence amidst suspicions of espionage.
The Courier is a historical spy flick revolving around the real story of Greville Wynne, a British businessman.
Tenet revolves around two CIA agents who can manipulate time to prevent catastrophic events.
Hanna is a gripping thriller following a teenage assassin who is pursued by intelligence agents.
Snowden is a biographical drama about the NSA whistleblower's revelations of illegal surveillance methods.
Madras Cafe follows an agent on a covert mission in war-torn Jaffna in this gripping thriller directed by Shoojit Sircar.
Wasp Network, a true story spy thriller about Cuban spies infiltrating exile groups.
The Gray Man is a high-octane spy thriller about a CIA operative uncovering dark secrets.
