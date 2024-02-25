Top 9 underrated spy thrillers to watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna lead this Indo-Pakistani War-era spy thriller Mission Majnu.

Allied is a World War II spy thriller where a husband must prove his wife's innocence amidst suspicions of espionage.

The Courier is a historical spy flick revolving around the real story of Greville Wynne, a British businessman.

Tenet revolves around two CIA agents who can manipulate time to prevent catastrophic events.

Hanna is a gripping thriller following a teenage assassin who is pursued by intelligence agents.

Snowden is a biographical drama about the NSA whistleblower's revelations of illegal surveillance methods.

Madras Cafe follows an agent on a covert mission in war-torn Jaffna in this gripping thriller directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Wasp Network, a true story spy thriller about Cuban spies infiltrating exile groups.

The Gray Man is a high-octane spy thriller about a CIA operative uncovering dark secrets.

